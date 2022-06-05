Fani Kayode Celebrates As Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu And Sons Unite

Femi Fani- Kayode has celebrated his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu as she finally reunites with her sons.

Recall that Chikwendu and Fani-kayode have being in a long custody battle.

However, it seems the duo have finally reconciled as they both announced via their respective Instagram pages that Chikwendu finally has access to her sons.

The politician shared a video of Chikwendu playing with the kids in a playground.

He wrote: “My sons spent the day with their mother yesterday! What a beautiful sight it was! Love, peace and joy all around! Thanks be to God.

Chikwendu also took to her Instagram account to praise FFK via a post.”

Meanwhile, former presidential aide Reno Omokri has slammed presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called a sign of disrespect.

Reno Omokri shared a picture on his Instagram page of Tinubu sitting on a chair while the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, was on the ground in a mosque.