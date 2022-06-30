Ekweremadu Appears Before UK Court Over Organ Harvesting Charges

The former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday appeared before Uxbridge Magistrate’s Court in London, facing charges under Britain’s Modern Slavery Act.

Ekweremadu’s case, a source told Channels Television, was fast-tracked. He was in good shape, wore a grey tracksuit, and spoke twice during his appearance to confirm his name and date of birth.

His wife Beatrice, who in her defence, asked the court to allow her to appear by his side because she has not seen him since the hearing last Thursday, was not granted such a request.

The prosecutor claims that David Ukpo, who alleged that he was coerced to donate his kidney to the Senator’s daughter, is 15 years. According to court, David was allegedly picked up off the street in Lagos by a criminal gang some months ago with the intention of organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu was remanded in custody as the court argued that he is an influential person, a flight risk and the case involves a child and modern slavery.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 at Westminster Magistrate Court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

A large delegation from the Nigeria High Commission was also present in the public gallery alongside the Senator’s two adult children.

On Wednesday, the Senate had said it was sending a delegation to visit Ekweremadu and his wife.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said this after a closed-door session of the lawmakers in Abuja. He explained that members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs will be traveling to the UK soon.