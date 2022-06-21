Funke Akindele’s Step-daughter Reacts After Actress Debunks Rumors Of Crisis In Her Marriage

Tamira Bello, Funke Akindele step daughter, has reacted to the actress Father’s Day post, which clearly debunked the rumored break up between her and husband, JJCSkillz.

Recall that Funke debunked rumors of crisis in her marriage when she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband on father’s day.

She posted a video of herself, children, step children and her husband whilst praising him for being such a great father to all his children.

She captioned the video: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY DARLING!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING A WONDERFUL AND CARING FATHER. WE LOVE YOU GOD BLESS YOU MORE BABA IBEJI OF LIFE!”

Taking to the comment section of the post to react, JJC wrote; “AWWWWW THANK YOU DARLING GOD BLESS AND PROTECT US #FAMILYFIRST #THEBELLOS “

Reacting to this post, Tamira Bello took to Funke Akindele’s comment section to express her love for her stepmother’s action.

She wrote: “LOVE THIS VIDEO “