Gov Bello Condemns Attack On Ajata Aboki Mining Site

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned in it entirety the terrorist attack on joint security operatives at a mining site in Ajata Aboki, a community in Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack on Wednesday lead to the killing of many security personnel and the kidnap of unspecified number of workers at the site including 4 expatriates of Chinese Nationals.

Reacting to the development, Governor Bello in a statement, commiserated with heads of the various security agencies that are part of the joint security operatives in the State for the loss of their personnel while ensuring the safety of people.

The governor also sympathized with the families of the slain security agents, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not go in vain and commended the bravery of those who engaged the terrorists, causing them to record casualties also.

He acknowledged the efforts of the joint security operatives in the state with the support of his administration which has brought relative peace in the affected areas in the state.

While urging the security personnel not to be dampened by the incident on their colleagues, he encouraged them to remain committed in discharging their duties and ensure the safe return of the four Chinese Nationals and unspecified number of workers kidnapped at the mining site.

The governor has equally directed a manhunt on the remaining terrorists to ensure they do not escape.