Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct Several Passengers In Kwara

Gunmen have killed two passengers while abducting several others in an attack on an 18-seater bus in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the attack via a statement issued on Sunday, saying the incident occurred on Saturday along Obbo-Aiyegunle-Osi Road.

The gunmen were said to have shot into the vehicle with registration number XC167MUN, killing the driver named Akeem and one Mama Ariye, all of Obbo Aiyegunle town.

“On receipt of the information by the police in Obbo Ayegunle, policemen, vigilante, local hunters and sister agencies raced to the scene,” the police spokesman said.

“Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the security team stormed the bushes in an effort to rescue the victims.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, on hearing of the unfortunate incident directed that a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime must commence.

While empathising with the families of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police assured that the perpetrators of the crime would be smoked out from wherever they may be hiding.

Consequently, the CP directed a 24 hourly patrol of the area in conjunction with other sister security agencies to boost the confidence of the people and to also prevent any further attacks in the area.