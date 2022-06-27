I’m Still Searching For A Running Mate, Says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that he is yet to find a running mate for the 2023 election.

Tinubu stated this in Abuja on Sunday at the 60th birthday celebration of Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives.

Earlier this month, Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, won the ticket to represent the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Following the victory, Kabiru Masari was named the “placeholder” for the position of the vice-presidential candidate until a final name is submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ).

Also Read: Shettima Leads APC Senators To Meet Tinubu, Says Crisis Being Resolved

While delivering his speech, Tinubu applauded the strides of Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase, the deputy speaker, adding that he needs to learn from them as he was still searching for a running mate.

“You are very good symbols of unity, dependability, and honesty, thank you,” Tinubu said.

“Thank you for both of you, you’ve not rocked the boat. I will need to learn from both of you, how you made the pair work because I’m still searching for my running mate.

“What you did during my primary (APC presidential election) is a story for another day. I’ve spent more time and people might be bored, they might be envious too, they might be jealous. I won a landslide, I thank you.

“Femi, with your determination, and reach, you are a contributor to our democratic growth, thank you. It is about charting a path to success, you’ve done a good job and I say thank you.”