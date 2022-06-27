Jibrin: Kwankwaso Can’t Be Running Mate To Obi, He Has More Political Experience

Abdulmumin Jibrin has stated that Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), will not be a running mate to Peter Obi, flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP).

The former member of the house of representatives spoke on Sunday in an interview on Channels Television.

NNPP and LP are currently discussing a possible coalition for the 2023 presidential election in a bid to defeat the two major political parties.

One talking point that has dominated the discussion is the choice of presidential candidate and running mate between Kwankwaso and Obi.

Kwankwaso’s candidacy is currently gaining momentum in the northern part of the country, while Obi is gaining popularity among the youths.

Speaking during the interview, Jibrin stated that the former Kano governor has an “edge” over other presidential candidates in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also Read: 2023: Reject APC, PDP, They’ve Failed, Kwankwaso Tells Nigerians

Asked about the alliance talks with Labour Party, he said Kwankwaso is more experienced than Obi and he will bring 70 percent of the votes if they team up.

“It is public knowledge that we are in talks with Peter Obi. Of which, we believe that it would be able to take care of a lot of things. One, to address the issue of marginalisation of the south-east,” he said.

“Secondly, bringing someone with private sector background, of course, a lot of followership that he has among the youths but we are taking that cautiously because that has not been tested in terms of electoral value. From the surface, you are going to agree that he has massive youth followership.

“Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be a running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate. Kwankwaso has more political exposure and experience. He has a big profile when it comes to that. He has more experience politically on how to win elections.

“When you look at it in terms of equity contribution, in terms of votes, it will be about a ratio of 70 percent to 30 percent. We are looking at bringing in 70 percent of the contribution.

“Even if it is business, Peter Obi is experienced in business, he knows that whoever is bringing the larger chunk of equity is expected to stay on board.”

Jibrin added that Kwankwaso is the “single most popular politician today in the northern part of the country”.