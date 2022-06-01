“It Is Better To Be 55 And Unmarried Than Staying In An Enduring Marriage’ – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a popular Nigerian TV personality, has stated unequivocally that she would prefer to remain unmarried rather than stay in a bad marriage.

The controversial presenter, who also works as an actress, stated on Twitter that Nigerian men define a strong woman as long suffering, emotional abuse, and a high tolerance for accepting bad behavior.

She wrote,

“Society encourages that sort of narrative, women are seen as strong by the amount of beating she’s has to endure till the man was ready to give her peace. When they meet the women who stand up for themselves? Society labels them as wayward and too opinionated. Who is Society again? They automatically think being alone at a certain age means you are miserable. Would you not rather be 55 and alone than enduring BS with someone? If that’s the definition of miserable, a beg which one will you rather be?”

Toke Makinwa added,

“Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior. You’ll hear them say “she turned the boy in me into a man”, that means her name is endurance, the woman has endured.”