JAMB Laments Lack Of Transparency In Admission Process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused some tertiary institutions of learning in the country of being in the habit of opting for ‘crooked options’ by failing to disclose admission offers granted to candidates.

According to the board, the admission offers granted were done outside of the Central Admissions Processing System.

The board’s Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, in JAMB’s latest bulletin.

He said, “It is disheartening today to still see some institutions opting for the crooked option that lacks transparencies or accountability through undisclosed admission offers.”

According to the bulletin, Oloyede, who was represented by the Osun State Coordinator of JAMB, Babatunde Jacob, made the comment at the maiden matriculation of the Department of Nursing Education, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“The primary purpose of introducing the Central Admissions Processing System in 2017 was to do away with primordial procedures in the admission processes. The board agreed to retroactively condone candidates who were offered secret admission by some tertiary institutions from 2017 to 2021 sequel to the noble intervention of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu,” he added.

He, therefore, urged concerned institutions to desist from such practices and comply with the board’s directives that all admissions must be conducted through CAPS.