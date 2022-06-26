Lady Pledges To Donate Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video)

A Nigerian Lady identified as Martha Uche, on Saturday pledged to donate her kidney to the daughter of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The daughter of the lawmaker, Sonia Ekweremadu has been in the news over a kidney-related ailment and needs a transplant.

The development made Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, Nwanneka Ekweremadu take a young man to the United Kingdom for organ donation.

They were, however, arrested by the UK police for allegedly facilitating the travel of the boy said to be a minor.

The developing issue has stirred reactions across all boards in Nigeria and beyond.

Martha in a video spotted online vowed to donate her kidney to save Sonia, adding that she was instructed in her dreams to help the lawmaker’s daughter.

When asked why she wants to donate the kidney to the girl, she said, “I need to do that because I need to help the girl. She’s dying and they have already shown me in my dream that I should help the girl. I already saw her a long time ago and I saw her again this morning. I need to help her.

“I don’t have any demands for now. I just need to save her life.”

Watch the video below: