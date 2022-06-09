Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market

A video of Lagos thugs purportedly disrupting the voter registration process where traders from Alaba market came to get their PVC in Ojo LGA HQ has caused a stir on social media.

It was gathered that the thugs stormed the local government attempting to carry the only INEC PVC machine at the center but the crowd overpowered them.

This comes shortly after the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate, Peter Obi called on INEC to hasten it voter registration in the country especially in the southeast region.

Obi in a tweet on Thursday, stated that it was crucial for Nigerians not to miss out on voting during the 2023 general elections.

Obi added that INEC should find a way to address the situation.

His tweet reads: “Information reaching me indicate that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the South East, is dogged by inertia & bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on @inecnigeria to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them exercise their voting rights.-PO”

Watch video and reactions below;

@itsChinnyBaby wrote; @inecnigeria Please see this

@applephilia wrote; ‘‘None at all , either the security agents will do the bidding of their paymaster or the bad boys will overpower, I don’t blame anyone who doesn’t wanna be a part of this contraption, this country is not working.”

@danmewo96 wrote; ‘‘There big men in Lagos who can provide personal security to subvert any attempt from these hooligans. Asking them to travel down to the East is not viable.”

@reigndili wrote; “@inecnigeria This is what Tinubu will do during the election, I’ve been saying it. Thugs will disrupt Igbo strongholds in Lagos during the election. Tinubu is the Head of Agberos nationwide.”

@HenryIzunna4 wrote; ”@inecnigeria What did you expect from them, when their godfather as been given the ticket to run for the seat of president. That’s why will need to sensitize the youth more starting from grassroots to educate them the important of having their PVC, also to stop the menace from happening.”

munchngraciascakes wrote; ”My goodness, just to stop igbos from voting.”