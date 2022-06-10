Malpractice: WAEC Arrests Supervisors In Lagos, Kano, Bayelsa, Others

The Head of Nigeria National Office of West African Examination Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, on Thursday said about 10 supervisors had been arrested for alleged involvement in examination malpractices in the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Areghan, who disclosed this during supervision of the examination in four centres in Abuja, said they arrest were made in Lagos, Kano, Beyelsa and Kaduna States.

“Our major problem lies with the supervisors as only few of them are reliable and it’s unfortunate these are the supervisors that were nominated by the various states ministry of education and we employed them. We don’t have the power to nominate any supervisors on our own we only made use of credible teachers supplied to us by the ministry.

“But for a mere pot of porridge they sell their conscience and allow candidates to come into the examination hall with phones to snap question papers and post them on designated platforms,” he said.

He said some of the supervisors belonged to syndicate groups running the platforms.

“The good news is we catch them and they don’t go unpunished as we are working hand in hand with the Nigerian police.”