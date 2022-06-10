Why I May Never Get Married – Timaya

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Inetimi Timaya Odon popularly known as Timaya, has given reasons why he may never get married.

The singer made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

“JESUS never got married. I’m Christ-like”

Although the singer has said he might never get married, on several occasions, he has been reported to have had amorous affairs with some women.

For instance, at the beginning of his career, he was in a romantic relationship with a movie star, Empress Njamah but the relationship ended after it was rocked by several allegations.

He has also been in relationships with Barbara Nwokolo who is the mother of Emma and Gracey, Tamar is his second baby mama who he spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018 while an American-based artist, Dunnie is his third baby mama.

The singer has four children, Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel and Maya from three relationships.