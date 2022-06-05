Many Worshippers Feared Dead As Suspected Terrorists Attack Catholic Church In Ondo

Suspected terrorists are said to have attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Emerging reports suggest that many worshippers have died and several others have been left injured following the incident at the church which is situated close to the palace of the Olowo of Owo.

The Ondo Police Command Funmilayo Odulami confirmed the development but said further details would be given later. He said all security apparatus has been put in place to restore calmness to the area.

Several videos on social media showed victims being killed and lying on the church floor in the pool of their own blood.

An eyewitness Ogueze Victor told Channels Television that the assailants were throwing “bombs and shooting” at the same time.

He said about 25 persons were taken to the hospital while about 100 people are feared dead.

According to him, when the gunmen stormed the church, they shot many people in the leg, and others at different parts of the body.