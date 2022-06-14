Nigerians Express Concern For Portable’s Newborn Baby As He Heaps ‘Dirty’ Naira Notes On Him

Some Nigerians have expressed concern for the newborn baby of popular singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable.

Recall that Portable took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his second child with his baby mama.

Since then, many Nigerian celebrities and fans have stormed his page with congratulatory messages.

Some of the photos shared on his Instagram page captured how Portable heaped dirty Naira notes on the newborn baby.

Babies are prone to infections and having such Naira notes could create problems for the little baby if he has not been immunized.

The photos also generated reactions from netizens who caution Portable against the act.

posho_beads_fascinators wrote: “Congratulations!Babies can catch infection quickly,u shudnt av put those notes on d baby”

hally_p wrote: “Why the dirty unhygienic money on the baby, for what purpose?”

benny_lee04 wrote: “Congratulations See dat money is not clean nonsense”

molly_nma_blessed wrote: “Congratulations portable but remove that dirty money from the baby”

hoosman_of_abuja wrote: “Them no dey put newborn hand for dirty Money ehhhh…Idamu Hospital”

tunnel_vision_22 wrote: “Seeing that money on the pics sef I just weak”