Abaribe Announces PDP Exit As Senate Resumes Plenary

Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader, has announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in favor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The announcement was made by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

The session, on the other hand, began later than usual, with no explanation from the leadership.

Senator Abaribe has now moved to a new seat on the Senate floor.

Senator Abaribe’s action, however, has enraged some PDP lawmakers, who claim he did not consult with his colleagues in the party before defecting. Senator George Sekibo claims Senator Abaribe failed to notify the PDP caucus of his problems in the state chapter.