I Won’t Step Down For Lawan, Says Winner Of APC Yobe North Senatorial Ticket

Bashir Sheriff Machina, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe north senatorial election, has stated that he will not step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan contested the ruling party’s presidential ticket but lost to Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Machina stated that he has been approached by some people to relinquish the ticket, but that he would not.

The candidate said he was not opposed by any senatorial hopeful for the ticket because “I was the one that was qualified”.

As far as I’m concerned, I contested for the Yobe north senatorial ticket and I won the election,” the candidate said.

“I was confirmed elected because there were other contestants but I was the one that was qualified. I happened to be unopposed.

“I am still the candidate; I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw for anybody. I am being approached by some persons but I will not withdraw, Insha Allah.”