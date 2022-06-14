Ebonyi Will Vote For Tinubu Not Peter Obi, Says Umahi

The governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, has stated that in the 2023 presidential election, the state will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than the Labour Party (LP).

The APC’s presidential candidate is Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, while the LP’s is Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra.

After defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, Obi has recently gained traction in the south-east (PDP).

Umahi ran for president of the ruling party but was defeated by Tinubu after receiving 38 votes.

The Ebonyi governor has since accused APC delegates in the south-east of selling their votes.

Speaking at the swearing-in of new commissioners and aides at the government house in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, Umahi said the states that LP has helped should vote for Obi.

“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC,” he said.

The states that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them.

“The agenda of God for Ebonyi state is Ebonyi state agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you, will you vote for. Tell them not to look for our votes, our votes belong to APC.”