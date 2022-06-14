Nigerians’ll Vote Out APC In 2023 For Destroying Nation, Says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has stated that with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, collapsing virtually every sector of the Nigerian economy, he expects Nigerians to repay the ruling party in kind by voting APC out in 2023.

On Monday, the former Vice President said this on his Twitter page, lamenting the challenges the country is facing under the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku stated that the country’s varying degrees of challenges were evidence of the country’s collapsing nature.

The tweet read, “The darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity.

“My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As One, we can get it done. -AA”