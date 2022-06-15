Obi Cubana, Don Jazzy, Omoni Oboli, React As Tiwa Savage Hits The Street With Guy On Towel

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has channeled her inner comedian as she takes to the street to pull some dance moves with a guy on towel.

The mother of one who was also in a bathrobe shared the video via her Instagram while promoting her London show.

Celebrities such as Obi Cubana, Don-jazzy, Broda shaggy, Omoni Oboli, Tacha obviously found the video funny as they took to the comment section to leave laughing emojis

Other netizens wrote

Olameeday: “Who dey influence our queen please .”

Karen: “Tiwa has joined us. Ya welcome, ya welcome. “

2salam: “Which kind show be this .”

Naethonsilver: “My queen, I love you so much. “

Tomdotx: “Big T, stop playing”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin has sought the help of a native doctor popularly called bone setter as her knee injury worsens.

The reality TV star cum actress recently suffered an injury that left her with a broken knee.

Taking to her Instagram page, Maria shared a video of herself being treated by a local doctor as she cries out in pain.