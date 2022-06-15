Obi Cubana, Don Jazzy, Omoni Oboli, React As Tiwa Savage Hits The Street With Guy On Towel

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has channeled her inner comedian as she takes to the street to pull some dance moves with a guy on towel.

The mother of one who was also in a bathrobe shared the video via her Instagram while promoting her London show.

Celebrities such as Obi Cubana, Don-jazzy, Broda shaggy, Omoni Oboli, Tacha obviously found the video funny as they took to the comment section to leave laughing emojis

Other netizens wrote

Olameeday: “Who dey influence our queen please .”

Karen: “Tiwa has joined us. Ya welcome, ya welcome. “

2salam: “Which kind show be this .”

Naethonsilver: “My queen, I love you so much. “

Tomdotx: “Big T, stop playing”

