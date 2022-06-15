Singer Burna Boy Finally Reacts To Club Shooting

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, professionally known as BurnaBoy, has subtly reacted to the shooting of two people by his entourage at a club in Lagos.

Burna Boy was said to have jetted out of Nigeria immediately after the incident, but the police invitation had been communicated to him to report to the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja upon arrival from his trip.

A new post shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter, shows that Burna Boy is still unremorseful about the incident.

According to Burna Boy, with the consistent speculations peddled about him online, he will not be surprised if Nigerians on social media claim he started Boko Haram.

He wrote: “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

Reacll that a preliminary police report by the Bar Beach Police Division in Lagos State, revealed that Burna Boy had entered the VIP section of the Cubana Club with one of the escorts while four others stayed outside the club.

Where he was seated, the singer who was already with three women reportedly spotted another woman and immediately sent for her.

Burna Boy according to reports, summoned Inspector Ibrahim, the officer with him in the VIP section and told him to invite the woman to come to join him.

However, the lady snubbed the invite as her husband who was said to be present, lambasted Burna Boy, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances on his wife.

A few minutes later, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances towards the woman and the development stirred commotion. This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club and the matter soon degenerated.

The altercation between Burna Boy and the lady’s husband resulted in shooting my the singer’s security escort.