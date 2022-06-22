Passengers Rush Out As Plane Bursts Into Flames At US Airport

No fewer than three persons were hospitalised after an airplane caught fire when it landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the plane was carrying 126 passengers and 11 crew members at the time of the crash.

A video shared online showed passengers screaming as they rushed out of the burning plane.

According to local outlet WSVN, the Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic touched down at the airport at about 5:30 p.m. and tore through a communications tower and a small building before stopping in a grassy area beside the runway.

The landing gear on the plane was said to have malfunctioned and fell off during the landing.

Parts of the smashed-up communications tower could be seen on the plane’s right wing, which caught fire.

“We will be at the airport Wednesday morning,” the National Transit Safety Board, said.