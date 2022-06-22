2023: RCCG Overseer, Adeboye, Launches ‘Operation Show Your PVC’ In Provinces

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has directed all the provinces of the church to launch “Operation show your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in a bid to encourage members to participate in the political activities in 2023.

Nigeria’s general elections will hold in early 2023.

A letter dated June 17, 2022, from the Intercontinental Youth Pastor/PICR, Belemina Obunge, and addressed to pastors in charge of provinces, stated: “We refer to the above and wish to kindly inform you that we have received a directive from the Mission Authority to ensure a high level of sensitization in all our parishes on the need for all our members to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

“Based on the above, Provincial Hqtrs and Mega Parishes are encouraged to use their parish as a centre for one or two days to facilitate their members’ & interested neighbours’ registration considering the closeness of the deadline (June 30th, 2022) of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

“Provinces will be required to send a summarized report of parishes’ compliance with the above directive to the office of the undersigned, stating the number of adult members versus the number of PVCs counted.

“The report is expected on or before Tuesday 27th, June 2022 for onward compilation to the Mission Authority.”

RCCG is one of the biggest churches in Nigeria with millions of members.