Peter Obi Picks Doyin Okupe As Running Mate

Former presidential aide and Director-General of Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has been picked as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Information Nigeria learnt that Okupe’s name was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okupe confirmed this in an interview on Channels TV Politics Today.

Asked if Obi met the INEC’s deadline for the submission of candidates, he answered in affirmative.

“As I am speaking with you, I am the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party,” he said.

“My name has been submitted to INEC and that’s the situation as at today.”