Photos From Traditional Wedding Of Comedian FunnyBone And His Wife

Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibunna, popularly called FunnyBone, and his wife tied the knot today, in a traditional ceremony.

The television personality took to his Instagram page to share adorable photos of himself and his wife stunning in lovely outfits.

While his wife is seen rocking a white traditional ensemble, with a bead on her neck and other few accessories, FunnyBone wore the Ishi-Agwu outfit, a red cap and black pants.

He captioned the photos: “My World!! My Angel “

Recall that on 1st June 2022, FunnyBone took to social media to announce that he and his girlfriend are now engaged.

The comedian in a post on his Instagram page revealed that there’s a wedding to plan after he got a ‘Yes’ from his lover.

Flaunting a picture of his ring sitting pretty on his lady’s finger, he wrote: “FINALLY!!! I asked politely and she said YES!!! And then my home BOY @akahnnani fine tuned our hashtag to #StanleysangelWe have a wedding to Plan fam.”