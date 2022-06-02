Reactions As Nigerian Couple Marry Wearing Only Slippers And Casual Clothes (Video)

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian couple tying the knot in simple clothes and slippers.

In the video making the rounds online, the bride was seen in a casual white polo and a skirt with a slippers on her leg. Her lover also wore casual clothes.

The video showed her holding a cup of palm wine and turning around to give it to her husband who was sitting on a chair.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as Nigerians share their thoughts about the occurence.

Jacob Chioma wrote:

“This one no be wedding abeg. How person go wear this kind thing do wedding. Even if you no want big wedding at least dress well.”

Sam Yhb_ said:

“Aww God bless them. Maybe they don’t want something big or they don’t have. Happy married life.”

Watch video below: