Singer Ruger Opens Up On His Romantic Relationship With Actress Susan Pwajok

Nigerian singer Michael Olayinka popularly known as Ruger has finally opened up about his relationship with actress Susan Pwajok.

This is coming a few weeks after loved-up videos of Ruger and Susan Pwajok popped online and many Nigerians started speculating that they are dating.

However, Ruger during an interview on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk concert 2.0 which was hosted by popular skit maker and actor, Broda Shaggi reacted to the romance speculations.

A fan asked him to address his rumoured affair with Susan and the ‘Dior’ crooner debunked the speculations saying the actress has been his best friend for a long time.

He said: “Susan has always been my friend and she is my Bestie”.

Just as the audience laughed over the response, many Nigerians also claimed that Ruger was not being sincere about his relationship with Susan Pwajok.

iamyetundebakare wrote: “Siri please play me : I’m looking for my Bestie ooo … I’m so blind now I can see ooo na Dprince sing am”

shin_shindara wrote: “Bestie Goals Opooooooooor”

raphael_youngfellow wrote: “LOL… The only girl wey don see your complete eyes… Bestie indeed bro Ruger.”

vic_torr_____ wrote: “Hmmm bestie ontop bed omo werey”

eniolajolade wrote: “Till pant shift and 9months jollof set”

omocatechist wrote: “Same way Chioma is my bestie but people be thinking something else”

barbiemirabel09 wrote: “Sussan made it clear na , she said he was just bestie.”