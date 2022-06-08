Why P-Square Split-up 5Years Ago

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye popularly called Rude Boy, for the first time, has revealed the reason for the breakup between him and his brother, Peter which resulted in the disbandment of their music group, P-Square.

After five years of the rift, Paul Okoye and his twin brother surprised their fans with the news of their reconciliation in November 2021.

However, in a recent interview with media personality, Joey Akan, Paul Okoye said their split was caused by family issues and was not music-related.

According to the singer, he and his brother remained silent and didn’t say anything when fans were attacking them online because they knew the issue was family related.

The singer said P-Square was the sacrifice that was paid for the family issue and doesn’t owe anyone an explanation due to the love he has for his family.

He said, “I kept silent. I never said anything. I never said anything, because I knew what the problem was. It was a family issue, and it turned out that P-Square had to pay for it. P-Square was just the sacrifice.”

“It was a family issue, it had nothing to do with music. And because I respect family so much, I owe nobody any explanation.”