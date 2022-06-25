‘This Boy Gives Impression Of A Hustler’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Ekweremadu’s Arrest

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the arrest of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Recall that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested over alleged organ harvesting.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said Nigerian politicians are nothing to write home about but the story of the former DSP seemed twisted and the organ donor gives the impression of a hustler.

He said Ekweremadu and his wife are suffering from the unintended consequences of being part of the political structure that benefited them at the expense of the boy.

In his words: “Nigerian Politicians are nothing to write home about… But in my humble opinion, this Ekweremadu story seems quite twisted. I may be wrong, but that boy doesn’t look or sound 15 and gives the impression of a hustler.”

“This aside, the Ekweremadus are suffering from the unintended consequences of being part of a political structure that benefited them at the expense of the boy.”

“Furthermore, with our healthcare, educational and infrastructural systems in their current necrotic stages, it’s only a matter of time before the prey at the bottom to the food chain evolve Anti-predator adaptations.”

“It’s like a lioness being upset that a hyena ate her cub; all man na hustler make nobody form Saint. And Nigeria happeneth to them all ~FRZ”