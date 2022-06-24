Throwback Video Of Mercy Chinwo’s Fiance Saying She’s Like A Sister To Him Emerges Online

Nigerians have dug up an old video of Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the soon-to-be-husband of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo describing her as a sister to him.

It could be deducted from the video that Mercy Chinwo was in his church – The Waterbrook Church (TWB) at that time as a music minister and Pastor Uzochikwa took the stage to celebrate her.

It is believed the video was recorded before they made their relationship public and official.

According to him, “I got to stop laughing. I love Mercy Chinwo so much, she’s like a sister to me. Amazing lady, very powerful, very anointed, so beautiful…”

Recall that Chinwo is set to walk down the aisle with the love of her life and a clergyman. The singer shared the good news on her Instagram page on Thursday with lovely photos of herself and her fiance.

The excited singer said the thoughts of moving to the next and rest phase of her life with her lover make the blessing more real.

She wrote: “I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real I love you Sweet.”

Watch the throwback video below.