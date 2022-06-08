WAEC Bans 701 Kaduna Students From Writing WASSCE 2022

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has ruled out nine schools in Kaduna State from participating in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

Comprehensively, about seven hundred and one (701) students in the state would not write WAEC this year.

The affected schools have already paid in total the sum of N12.61million WAEC fees to get their students registered for the 2022 exercise.

It was, however, revealed that the affected schools failed to upload their Continuous Assessment, CASS, into the WAEC portal and the portal was shut by the examination body at the end of the deadline.

The exam body was said to have drawn the attention of some of the affected schools to the failed uploading on April 1, 2022, giving them time to rectify the anomaly.

However, after missing out on the uploading for a long time, all efforts by the WAEC Zonal Coordinator for North West, Mr Audu Paiku to reopen the portal for them to upload the CASS were rejected.

Students affected span nine secondary schools in the state, five government and four private schools, Naija News understands.

The affected schools include Government Secondary School, Kuse (all 290 final year students), Government Secondary School Independence Way, Kaduna (all 150 final year students), Government Secondary School, Kagarko (110 students), Government Senior Secondary School, Iddah (100 students).

Others are Al-Bahmeen Academy, Kaduna (all 8 final year students), Kalhyatu AbdulRahman Bin Auf Academy, Jere (15 students), Great Panaf Schools, Kaduna (13 out of 62 students), ECWA Secondary School, Kubacha (10 students) and Government Secondary School, Mato (5 students).

The North West WAEC Zonal Coordinator, Audu Paiku when confronted by journalists to speak on the issue, referred the reporters to the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, for necessary information.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education is said to have in a letter to WAEC National Office through WAEC Zonal office in Kaduna, on April 12th, 2022, through the Overseer of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, Aliyu Idris, requested WAEC to reopen its portal to allow the 701 students upload their CASS, but the examination body refused.

Government Girls Secondary School Independence Way, Kaduna, Great Panaf Schools, Kaduna and Al-Bahmeen Academy, Kaduna, while confirming the incident said they did everything possible to enable their students to join their colleagues in writing their final exams but WAEC Zonal Coordinator did not yield.