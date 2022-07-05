2023: Nigerians Drag DJ Cuppy Over Her Dad’s Support For Tinubu To Become President

Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola popularly called DJ Cuppy was dragged on the microblogging platform Twitter.

This is coming a few hours after her father took to his page to share a photo of his visit to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

Otedola also prayed for the former Lagos Governor that God would grant his heart desire of becoming the president of Nigeria.

Following the development, some netizens took swipes at Cuppy, saying people should boycott any event or club she’s playing at.

@novieverest wrote: “I remember how long it took Cuppy to join #EndSars. You guys bother about the wrong stuff. Demo Otedola, Dangote, and many others won’t stand with you. It is simple. Focus on your candidate. Convince the person standing next to you.”

@kusssman wrote: “Stopped taking the otedolas seriously during endSars when Dj cuppy wore iro and buba to protest with umbrella under the rain in her house”

@SirDavidBent wrote: “I’m pretty sure some people are already planning to bully DJ Cuppy based on Femi Otedola’s support for Tinubu. But don’t forget that the same Cuppy protested in the rain during End SARS. Her father’s political interests may not be the same as hers.”

@abduljoe11 wrote: “Femi otedola don subscribe for online dragging from toxic people today, and stray bullet go soon hit cuppy.”

@Nattie_Best wrote: “DJ Cuppy is using school equipped WiFi to type up her thesis in Oxford University. Yet here you are, supporting APC to remain in power despite almost 5 months of ASUU strike. Nigerians, open your eyes and vote wisely o”

@UdyUmo wrote: “Bullying? No we’re not bullying. By now we would have started a “Boycott all Femi Otedola products” campaign. Even boycott any club DJ Cuppy plays at.”

@Iam_mayorkush wrote: “no wonder cuppy did not join us for #endsars protest.”