BBNaija Season 7 Is Back! – Ebuka Tells Fans To Anticipate Top-Notch Show

The biggest African reality TV show Big Brother Naija is back with its season seven edition.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made this known in a snippet shared on his Instagram page, on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

This is coming barely a month after the season 6 reunion show ended were former housemates resolved all drama that happened in the Biggie house.

According to Ebuka, fans of the show should anticipate a top-notch show as there are many amazing things about the season 7 edition.

Although Ebuka did not reveal when the show will start airing.

He said: “Yes, we are back, season 7 is finally here, and we can’t wait for you guys to see the amazing stuff that is going on this season If you think you know big brother, this season is ready to things up another notch.”