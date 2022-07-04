2023: Reactions As Psquare Rock ‘Peter Obi’ Outfit Abroad

Nigerian singers Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as Psquare, have continued to endorse their preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in grand style.

The duo, who recently declared their support for the former Anambra state governor, took their campaign abroad by wearing Peter Obi’s crested T-shirt in Portugal.

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate on the Labor party platform who was Atiku Abubakar’s former running mate under the PDP platform in 2015, appears to be the preferred candidate for many social media users, gaining widespread popularity amongst young Nigerians.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, Peter, who recently charged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for Obi, captioned it; ”From Paris🇫🇷with love! 💯% OBIDIENT #Psquare100CitiesWorldTour #peterobi4president2023”

See photos and reactions below;

One Wintertime wrote, ”Mehn give it to Peter Obi. The man worth it… Remove tribalism, and you will know he’s the only real deal here. His only main opponent has been bench.”

One Vote Tinubu wrote; ”They have the right to support, campaign and vote any candidate of their choice. The same respect accorded to these fine gentlemen should be accorded to other artistes and celebrities who openly support and campaign for other candidates whose name is not Obi. Simple as APC.”

One Akurakambe wrote, ”OBIdient people to the world. Peter Obi is a movement.”

One MufasaLion wrote; ”Beautiful pictures anyways.”

Yekaso2017 wrote, ”Peter Obi is not a saint, but he is better so far from the aspirants. Nigerian should be looking at what the aspirants has to deliver. How long have we all been blinded with their promises still after the election the music will change. I think we need to change the leadership let see what he can do within for years . He has a better idea of the agony of the average predicament of the masses. Things have fallen apart in Nigeria. It need to be fixed .”