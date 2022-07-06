Abba Kyari Has Not Escaped, Says Nigerian Prison Spokesman

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says Abba Kyari, suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, is still in custody.

Kyari, who is currently under investigation for alleged drug trafficking, had been sent to Kuje prison.

There have been concerns about Kyari’s whereabouts since the prison where he is being kept was invaded on Tuesday night.

Recall that it was reported that gunmen broke into the facility and released some of the inmates, including Boko Haram suspects and bandits.

There were unconfirmed reports that Kyari and some VIP prisoners fled during the commotion.

But in an update on the situation, Umar Abubakar, NCoS spokesman, said Kyari was in custody.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degree of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody. This is also to confirms to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty.”