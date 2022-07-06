I Didn’t Mastermind Your Impeachment, Okorocha Tells Ex-Deputy

Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has warned his ex-deputy, Jude Agbaso, to stop the persistent attack on his person.

Okorocha gave this warning in a statement on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital, by his media aide, Sam Omwuemeodo.

He stated that he had no hand in Agbaso’s impeachment by the State House of Assembly in 2013.

Okorocha was responding to Agbaso’s recent comments wherein he described Okorocha’s administration as “bad”.

The statement accused Agbaso of “remaining excessively angry or aggrieved over his impeachment in 2013 by the Imo state House of Assembly.”

The statement urged Agbaso to “cover his face in shame” instead of resorting to “incessant, unwarranted and provoked media attacks on Okorocha”.

The statement read partly, “Ten years after, Sir Jude Agbaso has remained excessively angry or aggrieved, over his impeachment in 2013, by the Imo State House of Assembly for allegedly demanding and collecting N458Million bribe, from Mr Dina, the Managing Director of JPROS Company, that had N1.3 billion Contract for the Reconstruction of Sam. Mbakwe Road, Owerri.

“Jude Agbaso should have covered his face in shame, instead of resorting to incessant, unwarranted, and unprovoked media attacks on Okorocha.

“Twenty-four members of the Assembly including Hon. Adaku lhuoma who moved the motion for his impeachment in her capacity as the majority leader of the House and excluding the speaker, signed for his impeachment. The remaining two members traveled within the period in question. Okorocha didn’t play any role to that effect.”