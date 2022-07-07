Abuja Agric Entrepreneur Who Allegedly Duped Investors Of Over N400m Charged To Court

Imu Ovaioza Yunusa, the CEO of Ovaioza Group of Companies, who was arrested by the FCT Police Command for swindling investors has been arraigned on 28 count charges bordering on advance fee fraud and defrauding people to the tune of about N408,250,739.

Ovaioza’s case was, however, stalled at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday because the presiding judge, Justice M.O. Olajuwon did not sit.

Recall, Yunusa, was arrested on Monday, April 18, and taken to the police headquarters, handled by the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID)

The IGP who sued Ovaioza and her company, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPSB), after she was accused of falsely assuring people of 70% interest for investment in her agric business.

Part of her charges reads:

COUNT 15:

”That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about Five Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira (N5,100,000.00) from one Ifemosha Christian in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud, projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

COUNT 16 :

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about Eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Six, Five Hundred and Seventy Four Naira (N8,696,574.00) from one Mrs. Victoria Nneka Okorie in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

COUNT 17:

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about One Million, Four Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Ten Naira (N1,414,210.00) from one Okorie Cassandra Anurika in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and Nig thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.”