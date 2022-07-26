Actress Steph Nayah Drops Bombshell Over Iyabo Ojo’s Alleged Threesome Affair With Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actress Steph Nayah has dropped a bombshell over the alleged romance between some Nigerian celebrities and popular Nigerian clergy, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Steph said she has been silent over the issue of the clergyman to see how far he was willing to take the lie.

The actress said she met Suleman at the Airport in Mombasa, Kenya where they exchanged contact and had s3x in Dubai.

According to Steph, the controversial pastor had invited her to Nigeria and gave her an address to an apartment in Lekki.

Steph said she was surprised when she got to the place and discovered it was the home of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

The actress said Iyabo made her comfortable and told he she doesn’t mind whatever Suleman does as long as he keeps giving her money.

She added that Iyabo Ojo also confided in her that she rarely makes money from the movie industry as Pastor Suleman was sponsoring her bills.

She wrote: “I have been very silent on Apostle Suleiman issue because I want to see how far he is willing to take this lie. I had to come on Instagram to put my story out there. I met him at the airport in Mombasa Kenya and he took my contact. We had s3x in Dubai on that trip. He called me two weeks after and invited me back to Nigeria cutting short my trip in Dubai.

“He bought me a business class ticket and sent me an address in Agungi area of Lekki to wait for him at his girlfriend’s house as he would want us to have a threesome as he enjoyed my breasts. Lo and behold the house was the house of nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo @iyaboojofespris in an estate called 5Streets in Agungi.

“She made me comfortable and told how she doesn’t mind whatever the pastor does as long as he keeps giving her money. He had just rented the house for her she said her black range was giving her problems as it was also in the mechanic’s place. Apostle came in around 11pm. He drove himself in a black Gwagon and his driver drove a silver range one of his other cars. After our round of sec in Iyabo Ojo room, he gave her the keys to the range that she should sell the black range off since it was old already.

“He gave her $3000 to send to her son in the US as he was said to be taking a trial exam and needed to pay some bills. He gave me $5000 and a key to a room at Protea hotel. I called Uber and went to the hotel to wait for him. He came on the third day on his way to Abuja and gave me another $2000. He is a nice man and the sugar daddy of most Hollywood actresses but for God’s sake, he should stop lying.

“You can say this is a lie but in your heart you will know it’s true. How you told me you don’t make money from films but you are just doing it to keep your face and you know Suleiman carries your bill. Do you remember the house you told me Suleiman is building at Osapa and he had promised he will give you to live in. When I felt shy about our threesome you told me that you arrange that for him always cos it’s what he enjoys and even jokes that even if he wants to have with you and your daughter, you will allow him.”