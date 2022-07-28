Alleged N109bn Fraud: Court To Rule On Ex-AGF’s Bail Today

Justice Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, has fixed Thursday 28 July for Ruling on the bail application of the Former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and four others.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, Counsel to Mr Idris, Chris Uche prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms as the alleged offenses are bailable.

Opposing the bail application counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs held that the court should look at the gravity of the alleged offenses to refuse bail.

Jacobs also said he is ready to close the case in one week as he has about 10 witnesses.

Justice Ajayi subsequently adjourned the matter till 28th July for ruling on the bail application.