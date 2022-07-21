Amaechi, Cole Must Face Trial – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has vowed that no antics of his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and All Progressives Congress(APC) 2023 governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, will stop them from appearing in court for allegedly looting the State’s treasury.

Wike, who declared that Rivers people would not allow them to preside over the affairs of the State again, said even if they hire 500 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), his government was ready for them.

Wike stated that there was statewide consciousness to safeguard the State from those interested only in looting the commonwealth of Rivers people.

The Governor spoke on Thursday shortly after signing the contract for the construction of the 11th and 12th flyovers, and the dualisation of Azikiwe Street- Illoabuchi Road in Port Harcourt, between the State government and Julius Berger Nigeria PLC at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “They can run helter-skelter to stop their arraignment but they must be arraigned and tried. What Rivers people will hear, Rivers people will be shocked to know what the former governor of the State and Minister did in this state with his partner, Tonye Cole.

“If they (Amaechi and Cole) like, let them bring 500 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, they will face the trial. So, that Nigerians will hear, Rivers people will see how this state was looted.

“Anybody can be Governor but not those we have identified that have looted the State treasure. If we can do 12 flyovers from 2019 to now with the little amount of money we are getting, imagine what the previous administration would have done.

“The previous administration that had a lot of money had done them, we would have concentrated on other things. But we are still working within the city to change its landscape.”