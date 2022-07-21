Lagos Harmonises Calendar For Public, Private Schools

Lagos State Government has declared Sept. 5, the resumption date for the first term of the 2022/2023 academic session in an effort to harmonise the calendar of public and private schools.

The government made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance in Lagos State Ministry of Education, on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the government, schools below the tertiary level will resume for the first term on Sept. 5 and vacate on Dec. 16

“The approved calendar is in line with our mandate to ensure a harmonised calendar for both public and private schools in Lagos State,” the government stated.