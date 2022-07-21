NABTEB No Longer Recognised For Direct Entry – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that it will no longer consider the A’level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board for candidates seeking to gain direct entry admissions to tertiary institutions.

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this during the 2022 policy meeting which is currently holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

“The Honorable minister of education has approved that the NABTEB A’level GCE will no longer be recognized as a qualification for DE from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date will be able to use it,” Oloyede said.