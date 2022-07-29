Aregbesola: Insecurity Will Be Resolved If We Cut Off Funding Of Terrorists

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, has stated that some security challenges bedevelling Nigeria can be solved if the financial lifeline of terrorists are cut off.

Aregbesola spoke on Friday in Abuja at the inauguration of a 10-member inter-ministerial committee set up to implement the adoption and implementation of the assigned roles to the ministry.

The minister stated that the inauguration was based on the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) implementation roadmap adopted by the federal government.

He said a great deal of the security challenges facing the county in recent time could be attributed to the activities of economic saboteurs “who indulged in illegal financial dealings to the detriment of the country”.

He, however, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing in Nigeria.

“Let me reiterate the federal government’s unflinching commitment to the eradication of money laundering, financing of terrorism and related corrupt practices,” he said.

“This has made us willing and active partners with other African and indeed global partners in this advocacy and fight.

“Some of the security challenges facing the country at the moment can be resolved if the financial lifeline of the actors were cut off.

“That some of them are still in business suggests strongly that they have strong internal or external financial linkages.”