Aviation Union Threatens To Shut Down Airports Over ASUU Strike

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has threatened to shut down the airports in solidarity with the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The development comes as the National Labour Congress (NLC) directed its members to embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the strike by the ASUU.

In a statement issued by Abdulrasaq Saidu, general secretary, ANAP, on Monday, the association called on Buhari to end the strike without further delay.

ANAP stated that the protracted strike has added to social vices in the country as students now engage in unpalatable activities capable of destroying their future.

Also Read: Falana: ASUU Prepared To Call Off Strike If FG Implements Renegotiated Agreement

It stated that the over four-month strike had ridiculed Nigeria’s educational system and made it a laughing stock.

The union said that “ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT had been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at in May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with labour Unions”.

It said not only the students were suffering but parents and the society, adding that the poor economy has also affected every home in the country.

The association said education remained the bedrock of any country aspiring for greatness, noting that the ASUU strike will eventually lead to a regrettable situation in future if not well-handled.

“Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way,” the statement reads.