Babachir Lawal: We’ll Fight Muslim-Muslim Ticket With Prayers, PVCs

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has stated that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election will be resisted with prayers.

Lawal stated this at the APC northern Christian leaders summit on Friday.

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, picked Kashim Shettima, the former governor of Borno who’s also a Muslim, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election. The development elicited outrage from key stakeholders, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Commenting again on the issue, Lawal said: “Clearly, there is an agenda to politically, religiously, and economically suppress and oppress the Northern Christian. But we are up to the task.

“We will protect ourselves. The PVC and our prayers will be our weapons of choice and we will massively deploy them in 2023.”

Lawal further stated that the agenda of the Muslim-Muslim ticket is just unfolding, adding that Christians will resist it.

“The main purpose of this historical narrative is to let you know that for The APC, a Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term political strategy and not a one-off decision. Thus, all this talk of competence as the reason for the choice of the Muslim VP is balderdash and diversionary. This is a calculated anti-Christian exclusion agenda that is being implemented,” he said.