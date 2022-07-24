Biography Of Ilebaye BBNaija Level Up Housemate

Ilebaye Odiniya was the fourth housemate unveiled to viewers on Saturday night on the BBNaija season 7 reality show.

There is much to expect from Ilebaye in the Biggie house as she promised to bring all the GenZ drama!

As she has claimed during her introduction, she’s not in the level-up house for any kind of shipping.

Looking all stunning while being interviewed by the famous BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ilebaye said she could be controversial, thereby sending drama sense into her fellow housemate’s heads as more events unfold.

Ilebaye has also promised to give her fans spice, entertainment and adventure they can’t wait to watch.

The reality star in her introduction added that she is a lover and not a fighter.

Who is Ilebaye? – BBNaija Housemate Biography

FullName: Ilebaye Odiniya

Age: Ilebaye is 21-year-old

Gender: Female

Nationality: Nigerian

State of Origin: Kogi State

Marital status: Single

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Career: Ilebaye is a graduate of Criminology and Security Studies

Hobbies: The housemate said she loves swimming, partying, bowling and shopping.

In her interaction with fellow housemates last night, Ilebaye was blunt in her words. The Kogi State indigene said she doesn’t believe in love and feels romantic relationships are all about pretence.

“Maybe one day I will find a reason to believe in love, for now, not a chance,” Ilebaye said.

The Level Up housemate believes Biggie’s house is the perfect platform for her to sell herself and gain exposure, which will be good for her business.

“Let’s not forget all the other opportunities that come with being a BBNaija Housemate”, Ilebaye giggled.