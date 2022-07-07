BREAKING: Ekweremadu Kidney Donor 21, Not 15— UK Court

A Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom, bas ruled that David Nwamini Ukpo, the alleged kidney donor for the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is not 15 years old.

Arise TV reports that the Ukpo has admitted to the court that he is 21 years old and had been in the UK since February but only presented himself to the police in May.

The counsel for the defendants has also denied the allegations of exploitation laid by the alleged victim.

The case was adjourned till August 4, 2022.

Present at the hearing were some members of the Senate and delegates from the Nigerian High Commission.

Also reportedly present were former Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnanya Abaribe, former Senate President, David Mark, former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa.