Burna Boy Reveals Why He Is Not Actively Involved In Politics

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu professionally called Burna Boy has revealed why he is not naturally drawn to politics.

In a podcast with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Burna Boy claimed he had turned down great offers because he doesn’t want any involvement in politics and trickery.

The singer said he has always made a clear stance and does not believe there is anyone qualified to play God.

According to Burna, he has seen everything about realities and would choose to stick to his music than expect anything from politicians.

He said: “I’ve turned down things that even greater men than me could not turn down. Because I don’t want any involvement in politics and trickery. And I’ve always made my stance clear where all of that is concerned, so as you know, the reason for surprise.”

“It’s like drinking water. It’s natural for me. I can only speak for now because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow as regards the world, and who may come into the picture.”

“I can’t say, but I can speak for today. As of today, I don’t believe that there’s anybody qualified enough to play God.”

“It is not something that I blame anyone for. Because at the end of the day, there is God. So that’s who we should be looking up to. Everything else is going to be flawed.”

“So for me, that is why I stick to music, and I don’t really… At this point, I feel like I’ve seen all there to see about the realities and everything”