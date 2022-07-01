But For Lagos, I Would’ve Been Chasing Lizards In Aba -Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, has tied his achievements to his decision to move from his home state to Lagos.

He said if not for Lagos, he would have been chasing lizards in Aba, in Abia State, as a practicing native doctor.

Igbokwe stated this on Friday in a post on his Facebook page.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain noted that Lagos is a state where dreams are actualised.

He wrote, “LAGOS, If not for Lagos, somebody like me, will be in Aba chasing lizards to use as a native doctor. LAGOS….

“You come to Lagos with a nylon bag and go back to Ibo land with Rolls Royce.

“Abeg, pray for Lagos make e no spoil o, If Lagos spoil, all of us don enter Gbege o…

“Musings of a grateful South Easterner living in Lagos.”