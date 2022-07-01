ChaCha Eke Beams With Joy In New Photos, Days After Dumping Husband

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke has returned to social media after announcing her divorce from her husband and movie producer, Austin Faani.

A few minutes ago, the mother of four took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of herself beaming with joy.

Although the actress didn’t caption the post, many of her colleagues and fans stormed the comment section with beautiful compliments.

A check on her page also shows that ChaCha is yet to delete the Instagram post announcing the end of her nine years old marriage.

She wrote: “LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE”

“Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

“I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years.True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

“For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.”

“If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”